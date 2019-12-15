Zarif outlines Iran's goals for the Hormuz Peace Endeavor

The Elders Group, comprising former secretaries-general and senior United Nations officials, met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday at the Doha Forum where he discussed and reviewed topics of mutual interest.

During the meeting, also attended by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as a member of the group, Zarif elaborated on Iran's intended goals in connection to the Hormuz Peace Endeavor.

The meeting also focused on the US unilateral action to withdraw from its multilateral commitments, including the JCPOA.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was in Qatar yesterday to attend the Doha forum, has so far met with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani and Polish foreign minister as well as Iraqi National Security Adviser Falih al-Fayyadh.

