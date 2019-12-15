Sustained security depends on cooperating with Iran: Larijani

Ali Larijani, who has traveled to Turkey to attend the General Assembly of the Asian Parliament Assembly(APA), told reporters on Sunday after arriving at Mehrabad Airport that the APA Summit was initiated by Tehran and its meetings are held in the different countries.

Given the role and future of Asia, such a summit is constantly evolving, so that its members have become more active than in previous years, he said.

The Speaker of the Majlis stated that one of the important issues of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly was that the world today needs multilateralism and that the capacity of the various poles, one of which is Asia, must be exploited.

Larijani by referring to the discussions that took place at the 12th Asian Parliamentary Assembly, noted that the main aim of the meeting was the convergence of Asian countries.

The participating countries at this summit have become closer and coordinated to each other in compare to previous years, and although the formats are not uniform, they have found that they must work together economically and use their capacities to secure the region. Trends are therefore closer to each other.

Speaking about the achievements of the 12th General Assembly of the Asian Parliament in Turkey, Larijani stated that there was talk of economic cooperation with the speaker of the Turkish National Assembly, which showed positive views.

They also examined avenues to further expand economic partnerships between the parties, he said.

