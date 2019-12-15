Qatar calls for regional countries' talks with Iran

Al-Attiyah said that Qatar has repeatedly wanted the neighbors to talk with Iran. You cannot change the geography of the region.

Saying that negotiation is the safest way to reach peace and to solve problems in the region, especially in the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), he added that Qatar's stance has been from the very beginning emphasizing the right of sovereignty and avoiding interference in other countries' affairs.

Referring to the developments of Syria, he said that what is left of Syria should be preserved and in Syria people's will should be the prioritized.

