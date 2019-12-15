Dec 15, 2019, 4:28 PM
Qatar calls for regional countries' talks with Iran

Tehran, Dec 15, IRNA – Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad al-Attiyah called for all the Arab states of the region to hold dialogs with Iran and said that negotiation is the only way to restore security.

Al-Attiyah said that Qatar has repeatedly wanted the neighbors to talk with Iran. You cannot change the geography of the region.

Saying that negotiation is the safest way to reach peace and to solve problems in the region, especially in the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), he added that Qatar's stance has been from the very beginning emphasizing the right of sovereignty and avoiding interference in other countries' affairs.

Referring to the developments of Syria, he said that what is left of Syria should be preserved and in Syria people's will should be the prioritized.

