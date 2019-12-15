Iran has no plan to change gas, gas oil price: Minister

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting to sign an agreement for changing public car engines to bi-fuel ones, Zangeneh said that all the revenues gained by selling gas inside the country will be distributed back among the people and the income of export will be a part of the budget, but it will not be paid as subsidies.

He kept silent about the figure considered for export.

People of Zabol, Khash, and Saravan enjoy tapped natural gas, the pipelines inside the provincial capital Zahedan are being expanded, and the pipelines of Iranshahr-Chabahar-Konarak are being laid.

He also said that Sistan-Balouchstan Province is the last one to get connected to the national natural gas pipeline.

Zangeneh dismissed the possibility of wavering the sanctions on the Iranian oil to enable the Iranian oil ministry to sell the commodity to Japan during President Hassan Rouhani's upcoming visit to Tokyo, he said that it is a political issue. If anything happens to oil sanctions, it would be about all countries, not just one.

He added that the Central Bank of Iran is after receiving the oil money that has got stuck in South Korea, Japan, Iraq, etc.

