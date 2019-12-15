Zarif confers with Qatari Prime Minister on Tehran-Doha cooperation

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2019, Zarif said that he was pleased with his second presence in the event.

Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

Earlier, in a meeting with his Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, Zarif reviewed issues concerning the regional developments and bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting with Iraqi National Security Advisor Faleh al-Fayyaz, Zarif discussed the latest developments in Iraq.

Established in the year 2000, the Doha Forum is a platform for global dialogue on critical challenges facing our world.

The Doha Forum promotes the interchange of ideas, discourse, policy-making, and action-oriented recommendations. In a world where borders are porous, our challenges and solutions are also interlinked.

