Iranian movie shines in France

When the Moon Was Full ( Night of the Full Moon) is a 2019 Iranian drama film written and directed by Narges Abyar. The film is based on the true story of the brother and sister-in-law of Abdolmalek Rigi, the former leader of the Jundallah terrorist group in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

Narges Abyar's latest feature film named 'Night of the Full Moon' was featured in the second feature film competition of the second International Political Film Festival in France on December 10-14.

The film won three major awards, including the Grand Prize, Elnaz Shakrdoost Award for Best Actress, and the Best Student Jury Film Award.

The International Political Film Festival (FIFP) is a film festival for the general public and schools, this festival highlights the works, French and foreign, of fiction and political documentaries of cinema and television.

