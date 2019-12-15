Dec 15, 2019, 2:42 PM
Iran capable of responding to enemies' at first moment of aggression

Tehran, Dec 15, IRNA – Minister of Defense and Logistics of the Armed Forces Brigadier-General Amir Hatami said on Sunday that the enemy has accepted the reality of Iranian power, resolve, and preparedness of the defense forces because they have seen that the country is capable of reacting at the first moment to possible aggression.

Brigadier-General Hatami made the remarks in a local ceremony to elaborate on Iran's defense doctrine and rapid deployment to thwart any aggression.

He said that Iran decides about its issues with the maximum participation of people.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has stood up to the dominance-seeking and hegemonic nature of the United States, adding that the enemy keeps increasing its power to enslave nations, change their decisions, and undermine their resolve.

He said that therefore, Iran needs to be ready in all aspects all the time.   

