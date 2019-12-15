Iran capable of responding to enemies' at first moment of aggression

Brigadier-General Hatami made the remarks in a local ceremony to elaborate on Iran's defense doctrine and rapid deployment to thwart any aggression.

He said that Iran decides about its issues with the maximum participation of people.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has stood up to the dominance-seeking and hegemonic nature of the United States, adding that the enemy keeps increasing its power to enslave nations, change their decisions, and undermine their resolve.

He said that therefore, Iran needs to be ready in all aspects all the time.

