Enemies can test Iranian modern military hardware

They have already tested capability of Iranian defense forces several times in the past and have been hurt, Major General Mousavi said on the sidelines of a military ceremony in Tehran.

Elaborating on the Army capabilities, the commander said that Iranian military equipment are state-of-the art and well capable to combat the enemies.

He ruled out propaganda raised by the foreign media that the Iranian military equipment are worn-out, the commander said the nation can watch those equipment as the reporters have already done, so people can judge what the truth is.

The Army makes use of its equipment and upgrades and produces them whenever needed, the commander added.

He underlined that most of the gears belonging to the Army are designed and built inside the country and they are part of the indigenous military hardware industry.

"Iranian Army build whatever it needs."

