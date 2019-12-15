Zangeneh: Development of South Pars creates exports opportunity

Iran has various gas resources and 95% of population has direct access to gas network, Zangeneh said.

No country in the world has as many CNG-combustion cars as Iran, he noted.

Earlier, Zangeneh said that Iranian oil reserves rose up by 22 billion barrels of crude oil after the discovery of the new oil field in the south of the country.

Iran has discovered new big oil field with an estimated 53 billion barrels of crude oil in southern province of Khuzestan.

This new oil field named Naamavaran is one of the biggest discovered in Iran, Zangeneh noted.

The field is located in an area of 2,400 sq km (about 1,491 square miles) and is about 80 meters (262 feet) deep, Zangeneh added.

He further said the field may be possibly extended to other fields in southwestern and southeastern Iran.

