Several Iranian organizations play role in freedom of Iranian professor detained in US

Supreme National security Council, Ministry of Intelligence, the Judiciary Branch, the Presidential Office, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Mohsen Baharvand.
9417**1424
Tehran, Dec 15, IRNA – An aide to Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that many Iranian organizations cooperated to pave the way for the liberation of Masoud Soleimani , the Iranian scientist detained in the US.
