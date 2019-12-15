First batch of iron sponge exported to Persian Gulf states

Shahid Bahonar Port of Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran, plays a major role in export and transit of goods and commodities, and thus it has been a prime candidate for further development.

Direct reduced iron (DRI) , also called iron-sponge, is produced from the direct reduction of iron-ore to iron by a reducing gas or elemental carbon produced from natural gas or coal. Many ores are suitable for direct reduction.

Hamid Reza Mohammad-Hosseini told reporters on Sunday that the cargo is about 30,000 tons and has an export value of $ five million.

He added that Iran, along with India, is one of the largest producers of iron-sponge in the world.

Shahid Bahonar port has easy access to the high seas and the ocean, it is close to the Persian Gulf neighboring states, and well-connected to the north-south corridor. Thus it is considered a strategic commercial port of southern Iran.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish