Dec 15, 2019, 12:51 PM
First batch of iron sponge exported to Persian Gulf states

Bandar Abbas, , Dec 15, IRNA – The first batch of Iran sponge was exported to the neighboring southern countries of the Persian Gulf, Managing Director of Port and Maritime Organization of Shahid Bahonar Port Hamid Reza Mohammad Hosseini said on Sunday.

Shahid Bahonar Port of Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran, plays a major role in export and transit of goods and commodities, and thus it has been a prime candidate for further development.

Direct reduced iron (DRI) , also called iron-sponge, is produced from the direct reduction of iron-ore to iron by a reducing gas or elemental carbon produced from natural gas or coal. Many ores are suitable for direct reduction.

Hamid Reza Mohammad-Hosseini told reporters on Sunday that the cargo is about 30,000 tons and has an export value of $ five million.

He added that Iran, along with India, is one of the largest producers of iron-sponge in the world.

Shahid Bahonar port has easy access to the high seas and the ocean, it is close to the Persian Gulf neighboring states, and well-connected to the north-south corridor. Thus it is considered a strategic commercial port of southern Iran.

