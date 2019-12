Tehran, Dec 15, IRNA – An aide to Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the extradition of the two prisoners by Iran and the US was more focused on the humanitarian than the political aspect.

Iran didn't try to connect the extradition to political issues as much as possible, said Mohsen Baharvand.