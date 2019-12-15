Official hails Switzerland's impartiality in helping Iran, US to swap prisoners

Switzerland played a neutral role in the process in order to help the two countries extradite their nationals.
Tehran, Dec 15, IRNA – An aide to Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Mohsen Baharvand, said that Iran and the United Sates exchanged prisoners with the contribution made by Switzerland.
