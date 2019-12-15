Iranian, Qatari FMs consult on regional developments

The meeting was held in Qatari capital on the sidelines of the 2019 Doha Forum.

To take part in the two-day Forum, Zarif departed Tehran for Doha on Saturday morning.

In Doha, Zarif has held talks with Poland counterpart.

In the meantime, Zarif reviewed major issues with Iraqi national security advisor Falah al-Fayaz in Doha.

Founded in the year 2000, the annually-held Doha Forum is a platform for dialogue and negotiations among world countries about important international challenges.

