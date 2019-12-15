Dec 15, 2019, 10:06 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 83594518
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian, Qatari FMs consult on regional developments

Iranian, Qatari FMs consult on regional developments

Tehran, Dec 15, IRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday held talks with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on the issues of regional developments and bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was held in Qatari capital on the sidelines of the 2019 Doha Forum.

To take part in the two-day Forum, Zarif departed Tehran for Doha on Saturday morning.

In Doha, Zarif has held talks with Poland counterpart.

In the meantime, Zarif reviewed major issues with Iraqi national security advisor Falah al-Fayaz in Doha.

Founded in the year 2000, the annually-held Doha Forum is a platform for dialogue and negotiations among world countries about important international challenges.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 1 =