Iran, Qatar call for enhanced economic ties

Iran believes that Qatar is playing major role in the region, Larijani said.

Unfortunately, sanctions imposed against Qatar were cruel bur Qatar resisted well and its tactics prevented it from being isolated.

Iran and Qatar will have close consultations over regional issues, he said adding that Iran has always been interested in developing economic relations.

Many Iranian businessmen are interested in working with Qatar, Larijani said noting that any suggestion on developing ties will be welcomed.

Abdullah al-Mahmoud, for his part, said Iran had honest and brotherly relations against cruel sanctions imposed on Qatar.

In the wake of the World Bank's report the development index of Qatar has been promoted compared to other countries, he added.

He said that Qatar did not accept any of the 13 sanctions conditions.

He deplored Israeli regime's behavior against Palestinians, saying that the Qatari Government has always mentioned that will not victimize overlook interests of Palestinians.

Palestinians should determine their own fate, he reiterated.

The 12th Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) meeting attended by Iranian Parliament speaker Ali Larijani opened in Turkey late on Saturday.

