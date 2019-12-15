Larijani backs truce in Yemen as logical

Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with Omani Deputy Parliament Speaker Abdullah Al Amri held on the sidelines of the 12th Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting.

He referred to good relations between Iran and Oman, expressing hope for increase in Omani economic officials visit to Iran.

He said that relations between Iran and Oman are long-term and deep and recent developments had no effect on them.

Iranian businessmen are interested in participating in Oman economic development projects, Larijani said urging central banks to sign agreements to regulate transactions.

Referring to the project for transferring gas through sea to Oman, he said Iranian and Omani minister should make more efforts for solving technical and economic problems to support the strategic project benefiting both sides.

He commended diplomatic approach of Omani Government to help resolve the Yemeni crisis. Larijani said Oman has played logical role.

Meanwhile, Al Amri said Iran and Oman enjoy strong and deep relations at governmental, parliamentary and commercial levels.

Omani parliament closely monitors political and economic relations of the delegations visiting Iran, he said.

Oman is determined to make effective actions with regard to economic issues, he said adding that grounds will be prepared for investment of Iranian businessmen in free trade zones.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Al Amri vowed to help regulate issues concerning piping gas through sea.

Oman is trying to find a peaceful solution to stop war in Yemen, he added.

