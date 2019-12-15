Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 15

** IRAN DAILY

- South Korea in talks with US over Iran’s call for resuming humanitarian trade

South Korea is in talks with the United States over Iran’s call for Seoul to resume exports of humanitarian goods to the Islamic Republic, after US sanctions virtually halted such trade.

- Iran: Japan has offered proposals to ease regional tensions

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that Japan has offered some proposals aimed at easing tensions in the region, expressing hope that during the president’s upcoming visit to Tokyo the measures would achieve the desired outcome.

- US sanctions on Iran violate int’l law: Malaysian PM

American sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic violate the United Nations charter and international law, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told a conference in Qatar on Saturday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. reeling from Iran’s downing of drone

Iran’s downing of an intruding U.S. drone earlier this year has had a catastrophic impact on its military capabilities, with America left with just two more of the massive, costly unmanned vehicle, the Navy says.

- Hezbollah wants all sides in Lebanon government

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says the next government must bring together all sides so that it can tackle the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

- Iran’s women team improves in FIFA rankings

Iran have moved up one place in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking released.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Tehran Municipality to award movies promoting less waste

Tehran Municipality has announced its plan to award movies that promote waste reduction.

- Mohammadreza Fahimi, the world’s most loyal fan

- Preferential trade with Eurasia exceeds $194m in a month

Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) says the value of Iran’s preferential trade with Eurasian countries has reached $194.2 million since the trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was implemented on October 27 up to the end of November.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- US bans on Iran violate int’l law

The American sanctions imposed on Iran violate the United Nations charter and international law, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad told a conference in Qatar on Saturday.

- TEDPIX adds 3,904 points

After a one-day hiatus, the stock market in Tehran resumed its record-setting rally climbing more than 1% on Saturday.

- Health Ministry slams approval of new cigarette, tobacco brands

The Health Ministry has slammed the Iranian Tobacco Planning and Supervision Center's recent approval of new cigarette and tobacco brands.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish