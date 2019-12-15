Dec 15, 2019, 7:26 AM
Iran welcomes successful presidential elections in Algeria

Tehran, Dec 15, IRNA - Iran’s foreign ministry congratulated on Saturday holding successful presidential elections in Algeria.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday that holding presidential elections in Algeria guarantees development and progress in calm. 

He expressed hoped that Iran’s ties with the North African country would continue. 

Former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been elected as Algeria's new president. 

The 74-year-old came first in the five-men presidential race, garnering 58.15 percent of Thursday's vote, according to official results. Turnout stood at just over 41 percent.

