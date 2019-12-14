Zarif, Iraqi national security advisor meet in Doha

During the meeting, both officials discussed the latest developments in Iraq.

Zarif left Tehran for Doha, Qatar, on Saturday to attend Doha Forum 2019.

Zarif is scheduled to deliver a speech during the event and hold talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the forum.

Doha Forum is currently underway in the capital and will end on December 15.

Established in the year 2000, the Doha Forum is a platform for global dialogue on critical challenges facing our world.

The Doha Forum promotes the interchange of ideas, discourse, policy-making, and action-oriented recommendations. In a world where borders are porous, our challenges and solutions are also interlinked.

