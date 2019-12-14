15th Build Asia Exhibition kicks off in Pakistan with Iran's presence

The 3-day 15th Build Asia International Building Material and Construction Machinery Exhibition & Conference is taking place at Karachi Expo Center on December 14-16.

In the exhibition, 500 local and international companies from seven countries are taking part.

Pakistani Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui inaugurated the event. Iran's Consul-General in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi was also present on the occasion.

Iran's former commercial attaché in Pakistan Morad Nemati Zargaran is leading the Iranian delegation. Iranian companies are displaying ceramics, steel, and other building material products.

The expo would provide an opportunity for Iranian companies to have access to the Pakistani market.

The event is being organized by full UFI member of the Global Association of Exhibition Industry (Paris – France), Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. with an aim to focus on the immense potential of the Building and Construction Industry in Pakistan.

The Event also incorporates Coating Expo, Furniture Asia, Property Asia, and Stonefair Asia International Exhibitions.

Build Asia will also feature the most comprehensive array of Conferences to provide a networking platform for engineers, contractors, builders, consultants, government officials, bankers, policymakers, stakeholders, other practitioners & professionals of Housing, Building Material & Construction Machinery Industry.

