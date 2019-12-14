US national security threatened by unwise decisions of its officials: Official

He made the remarks in reaction to the recent statements of Brian Hook, the US government's special representative on Iran, who has said that imposing sanctions on Iran is aimed at stopping threats against the US national security.

"The US national security is threatened by unwise decisions of the US officials whose unilateral and illegal decisions have prompted the entire world to start a war with them," he said.

Evading legal commitments by the US and making instrumental use of sanctions and economic terrorism which is merely aimed at hurting the Iranian people's livelihood and health is a folly justification for the crime against the people who, despite the US bad promises, have remained compliant with their commitments.

He further noted that with its withdrawal from an agreement endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the US challenged global peace and security in practice and it cannot avoid responding to the public opinion by taking a gesture of dialogue.

