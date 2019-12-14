APPCED ratifies negation of using sanctions in humanitarian issues

At the closing session of the 19th APPCED General Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, the final statement of the Summit was adopted in several paragraphs two paragraphs of which was proposed by the Iranian delegation on the importance of cooperation in fighting dust and negation of using sanctions on humanitarian and environmental issues.

Meanwhile, Iranian Lawmaker Mohammad Reza Tabesh was selected as vice-chairman of the Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians' Conference on Environment and Development on Saturday.

