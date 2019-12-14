Iran MP elected as APPCED vice chairman

Iranian delegation offered suggestions in line with decreasing human loss, natural disasters and environmental pollution resulting from human intervention.

The Iranian delegation also suggested South Korea become the president of the 20th APPCED.

Meanwhile, the Mongolian representative was elected as vice-chairman of APPCED and Laos representative as secretary-general of the executive committee.

The 20th APPCED will be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia in 2021 and its 21st version will be held in Tehran in 2023.

