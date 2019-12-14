Dec 14, 2019, 6:41 PM
Iran MP elected as APPCED vice chairman

Tehran, Dec 14, IRNA – Iranian Lawmaker Mohammad Reza Tabesh was elected as vice chairman of the Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians' Conference on Environment and Development on Saturday.

Iranian delegation offered suggestions in line with decreasing human loss, natural disasters and environmental pollution resulting from human intervention.

The Iranian delegation also suggested South Korea become the president of the 20th APPCED.

Meanwhile, the Mongolian representative was elected as vice-chairman of APPCED and Laos representative as secretary-general of the executive committee.

The 20th APPCED will be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia in 2021 and its 21st version will be held in Tehran in 2023.

