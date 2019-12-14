Chinese firms to invest in Bilesavar fisheries, agriculture

Bilesavar Governor Hassan Qobadi said on the sidelines of the meeting with the Chinese investor that the number of Chinese tourists to Iran have increased thanks to cancellation of visas for the incoming Chinese tourists.

Bilesavar enjoys special advantages for investment in view of its agricultural potentials and suitable climate, he said noting that the city also holds top position across the province and country in producing several strategic products.

Noting that Iran-China ties are developed in the spheres of trade and economy, Qobadi assured that the government will extend necessary support to foreign investment in the city.

Referring to capacity of customs house and border terminal in Bilesavar, he said that easing export-oriented investment is possible in the city since it is home to border terminal and customs house.

The city is susceptible for foreign investment due to its high economic advantages, he said.

Chinese investor, Jao Tao, for his part said that Ardebil province and Bilesavar city enjoy enough potentials for investment in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

Ardebil governor general welcomes foreign investment in the province, he said, noting that the provincial officials showed their willingness to help develop foreign investment during the meetings to discuss areas of investment opportunities.

