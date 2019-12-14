Increase in Iran-S Korean trade "necessary"

In a meeting with the Vice-Speaker of South Korean Parliament Lee Ju-Young, Mohammad-Reza Tabesh said that Iran and South Korea have had good relations for decades.

He expressed the hope that given the efforts of the South Korean officials, the two countries would not be affected by those countries that are neither friends to Iran nor to South Korea.

Tabesh said that the relations between Iran and South Korean have been noticeable in economic, cultural, and political issues, adding that South Korean goods are really welcomed in the Iranian market.

He wanted that the lowered level of trade would be increased again and that South Korea supply the goods, like Medical items, on which life of people depend in exchange with the money of the Iranian oil that is in Korea.

Thanking for Iran's hospitality the Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians' Conference on Environment and Development (APPCED) in 2014, Lee said that he would pursue the issue with cooperation with the Iranian ambassador in Seoul.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish