Lebanon can use national currency with Iran to ease financial crisis: expert

Anis Naghash told IRNA on Saturday that a regional economic network, consisting of Iran, Lebanon, Turkey and Syria, can be created through economic cooperation with Iran.

Lebanon can import the good its people need and are not produced in the country without using dollars.

He said that scarcity of US dollars and euros in Lebanon has affected its import, adding that there is no way except for making up for the shortage through agricultural and animal farming products.

He added that production of food and agricultural products can be done in three levels: individual, family, village or town.

