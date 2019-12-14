Malaysian PM says US sanctions on Iran violate UN Charter, Int'l Law

He made the remarks in his address to 2019 Doha Forum which brought together the world leaders to promote dialogue.

''Malaysia does not support the reimposition of the unilateral sanctions by the US against Iran,'' the prime minster said.

Censuring the US for unlawful bans on Iran, the Malaysian premier said that his country and others have lost "a big market" due to the sanctions against Tehran.

"Sanctions can only be applied by the United Nations in accordance with the UN charter."

Founded in the year 2000, the annually-held Doha Forum is a platform for dialogue and negotiations among world countries about important international challenges.

To take part in the two-day Forum, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif departed Tehran for Doha on Saturday morning.

