Zarif off to Doha to attend Forum 2019

Zarif is scheduled to deliver speech and also to hold talks with his counterparts in Doha.

Doha Forum is slated to be held on December 14-15.

Established in the year 2000, the Doha Forum is a platform for global dialogue on critical challenges facing our world.

The Doha Forum promotes the interchange of ideas, discourse, policy making, and action oriented recommendations. In a world where borders are porous, our challenges and solutions are also interlinked.

