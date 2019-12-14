Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 14

** IRAN DAILY

- Saudi Arabia seeks to ease tensions with Iran

Saudi Arabia is quietly trying to mend fences with Iran and other regional rivals as officials in the kingdom have grown more worried about the risks conflict poses to its oil-dependent economy.

- Minister: Expansion of ties with Uzbekistan of great importance

Expansion of all-out trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan is of great importance, said the Iranian minister of industry, mine and trade on Thursday.

- US drops charges against two more scientists after Iran prisoner swap

US authorities have dropped charges against two researchers accused of attempting to export chemicals to Iran in violation of trade sanctions.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Daesh-style lynching at heart of Baghdad

Iraq’s top Shia cleric Friday denounced the Daesh-style slaying of a teenager whose body was strung up by his feet from a traffic pole in a Baghdad square.

- ‘Seven Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters martyred in Iraq’

A bomber blew himself up killing at least seven fighters from Iraq’s popular Hashd al-Sha’abi popular group near the city of Samarra north of Baghdad, the military said in a statement.

- Iran beat Kuwait at FINA World Men’s Junior Water Polo Championships

Iran emerged victorious over Kuwait at Group C of the 20th FINA World Men’s Junior Water Polo Championships on Thursday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi praises “The Barrage”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi praised “The Barrage”, a documentary by Iranian filmmakers Morteza Payeshenas and Hossein Momen about a battle between Iranian forces and ISIS terrorists in Syria.

- Ayatollah Khamenei says prayer is God’s great blessing

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a message on Thursday that prayer is God’s great blessing which helps humans stay away from sins.

- Shamkhani appeases families of victims of riots

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), on Thursday visited some families in western cities of Tehran province who lost a family member in the mid-November riots.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Stock market posts higher returns

A report reviewing the performance of different markets during the first seven months of current fiscal year (March-21-October.22) shows investors reaped higher returns from investment in equities compared to investment in other assets.

- Swiss-Iran trade channel planned

A humanitarian channel for food and medicine export to Iran should be launched in the coming months, senior Swiss and US officials told Reuters, helping supply Swiss goods to the Iranian people without tripping over US sanctions.

- Iran thermal power efficiency and output improving

The average efficiency of thermal power plants has reached 38.1% compared to the global average that is 37%, head of Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company said.

