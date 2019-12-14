'Sorkhpoust' to participate in three int'l festivals

The festivals are: International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), India, Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF), India, Hainan International Film Festival in China.

The film was first screened in the 37th International Fajr Film Festival in Tehran and won Crystal Simorgh special award of jury.

The film is about an old prison in southern Iran in 1968 which is being evacuated due to its proximity to the city's airport that is undergoing development. The warden of the prison named Nemat Jahed and his officers are transferring the prisoners to the new facility, the synopsis of the film reads.

Navid Mohammadzadeh, Parinaz Izadyar, Atila Pesyani, Setareh Pesyani, Habib Rezaee as well as Mani Haqiqi are among the cast members.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish