Commander: Iran sends message of friendship to neighbors

Nezami who is heading a delegation in Moscow to attend the third Iran-Russia joint military commission in Moscow told IRNA that Iran is seriously ready to defend its security, sovereignty and national interests.

Iranian armed forces are ready to defend the interest of the country, he added.

US interventions has negatively influenced peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and has resulted in protest in many countries, he noted.

Developing cooperation between countries in military and political levels can balance such behaviors and measures, Nezami said.

The US Naval Coalition plan, apparently designed to safeguard Persian Gulf, had already been defeated that has not so far been welcomed.

The plan is totally violating the rights of regional states since the region should be safeguarded by Persian Gulf Littoral Sates and those in the Strait of Hormuz, he said.

He went on to say that Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) initiated by Iran is now been followed up by officials.

Elaborating on holding joint military drills, he said Iranian and Russian armed forces are predicted to hold some exercises in the Caspian Sea and north of the Indian Ocean.

