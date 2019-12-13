Spox: East Azarbaijan plays major role in developing foreign relations

Speaking in a meeting with East Azarbaijan governor Mohammad Reza Pour Mohammadi, Mousavi said Tabriz has always been effective in the history of Iran.

He added that Iranian Foreign Ministry prioritizes developing relations with neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, Pour Mohammadi pointed to unique capacities of the province for developing trade, cultural and scientific relations, saying Tabriz is capable of becoming regional diplomatic center.

He reiterated that East Azarbaijan province is one of the safest provinces of the country despite its geographical location and its proximity to several countries.

Pour Mohammadi noted that Tabriz has always been pioneer in defending Iran.

He also hailed establishing economic cooperation with neighboring states.

