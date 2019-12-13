US impedes issuing statement over negative impact of sanctions on humanitarian aid

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman office, the US delegation together with Canada and the UK opposed passing the article proposed by Iran on the negative impact of sanction on humanitarian assistance.

Head of Iran delegation Esmail Baghaie Hamaneh said US explicit opposition against the conference concerns over negative influence of sanctions has proved its false claims on exemption of humanitarian aid from sanctions.

This is while, many countries supported Iran's initiative, he added.

Baghaie Hamaneh reiterated the fact that the US unilateral sanctions violate fundamental humanitarian principles and human rights.

The International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent is the supreme deliberative body of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (the Movement), where the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions come together with the components of the Movement to discuss key matters of humanitarian concern and to make joint commitments.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the US has blocked Red Crescent’s accounts and hampered issuing humanitarian aids from other countries to Iranian flood-stricken people.

The US act which happened on the occasion of the anniversary of its withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is an indication of US officials’ anti-popular approach which is in contrast to their ridiculous slogans and claims saying sanctions are not against the Iranian people, but in favor of them, ex-Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.

Normally, all banking systems will not be blocked even in difficult and emergency conditions and sending humanitarian aids will be possible through International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), he said, adding that the US in an inhumane and cruel approach has blocked all humanitarian assistance to flood-hit people.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish