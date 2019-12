Speaking to IRNA, head of public relations office of IRGC in Isfahan Colonel Ali Ghomian said the mentioned monarchists were busted in the wake of an operation conducted by IRGC intelligence forces.

He said they were arrested when they gathered to discuss the second wave of riots in Iran.

While searching their house Lion and Sun flags, tools for writing slogan and incendiary bomb, glasses were discovered.

