Sabzevar cotton production doubles

Director of Sabzevar Agriculture Jihad Department Mansour Barghamadi told IRNA on Friday that some 5,000 hectares of land was under cotton cultivation across the city this year.

Plentiful rainfall, management of farms and suitable climate conditions were among the main reasons behind increase in cotton production in Sabzevar, he said.

Sabzevar, Khorasan Razavi province, is located approximately 220 kilometers west of the provincial capital Mashhad, in northeastern Iran.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish