Dec 13, 2019, 4:22 PM
Sabzevar cotton production doubles

Sabzvar, Dec 13, IRNA – Some 14,000 tons of cotton were harvested in Sabzevar, Khorasan Razavi province this year, up by twofold compared to the figure for the last Iranian year (ended March 20).

Director of Sabzevar Agriculture Jihad Department Mansour Barghamadi told IRNA on Friday that some 5,000 hectares of land was under cotton cultivation across the city this year.

Plentiful rainfall, management of farms and suitable climate conditions were among the main reasons behind increase in cotton production in Sabzevar, he said.

Sabzevar, Khorasan Razavi province, is located approximately 220 kilometers west of the provincial capital Mashhad, in northeastern Iran.

