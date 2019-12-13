Iran, Russia underline boosting mutual cooperation

During the meeting, both officials discussed bilateral issues and mutual collaboration and highlighted reciprocal interest in further deepening political dialogues and promote trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Morgulov appreciated the outgoing ambassador Sanaei for playing crucial role in developing bilateral ties during his mission in Russia.

Sanaei, for his part, hailed Iran-Russia ties, saying that however the need for further interaction among the two countries' nongovernmental bodies is now felt more than ever.

One of the problems in Tehran-Moscow ties that most of the cooperation and agreements are made at the governmental level and among the state institutes but the two countries are strongly in need of collaboration in their private sectors, Sanaei said.

