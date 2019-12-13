Second Int'l Persian language teaching conference opens in Cambridge University

Professors of Persian language and literature from Iran, UK, Europe and northern America are discussing the latest language teaching methods in teaching of Persian language during the ongoing two-day event.

Pouneh Sha'bani-Jadid, McGill University professor, as the keynote speaker of the conference delivered on lecture on skills of Persian language teaching.

Maryam Qorban-Karimi from Canada's Lancaster University, Sam Mousavi from the US Global Language Center and Azin Mostajer Haghighi from University of Edinburgh discussed creative methods of language teaching in a panel of discussion on Thursday.

Behrouz Mahmoudi-Bakhtiari from University of Tehran, Zahra Aboulhassani from the Organization for Researching and Composing University Textbooks in Humanities (SAMT), Mehrdad Amiri from Farhangian University and Amir Reza Vakili Fard from Imam Khomeini International University are to deliver lectures today (Friday).

Iran's Ambassador in London Hamid Baeidinejad wrote in a twitter that growing interest in learning Persian language across the world requires using modern and efficient methods of teaching.

