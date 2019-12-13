Iran's envoy, Omani deputy heritage, culture minister meet

During the meeting, Iran's envoy hailed good and historic ties between the two countries and called for holding joint activities in line with boosting cultural relations.

"Iran expects cultural cooperation be improved along with political and economic relations," he said.

Commenting on Iran's experience in repairing and maintenance of historic sites, Nouri-Shahroudi said that Iran is ready to share its experiences in cultural heritage with Oman.

Al-Ma'amari, for his part, welcomed boosting cultural relations along with political and historic relations, saying that the two countries have longstanding and historic relations but all potentials should be used to broaden bilateral relations.

"The Sultanate of Oman welcomes any activity that can help enhancing bilateral relations," he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish