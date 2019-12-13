Iran voices concern over lack of tribal diversity in UNODC

He made the remarks in a joint meeting of UNDOC and the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) on Thursday.

Gharibabadi welcomed election of Ghada Wali from Egypt as the new executive director of UNDOC and called for a sufficient budget for the entity to be able to grant technical aid to the developing states.

Expressing worrisome over financial challenges facing international board of controlling drugs and its secretariat which will impact its capabilities on overseeing implementation of drug control treaties, he said that it is necessary to make administrative and financial arrangements to guarantee financial and technical independence to help it fulfill its duties under relevant treaties.

Member states expect UNDOC to hold consultations before undertaking any new initiative and program at any level and the current activities, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish