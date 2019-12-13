Promoting Iran-Uzbekistan cooperation essential: Official

On the sidelines of the 13th Meeting of Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Cooperation Commission, Hossein Salahvarzi added that surely, Iran can contribute a lot to Uzbekistan's communications with the world, given its strategic location and vicinity to Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

Existence of joint areas of cooperation including membership in regional organizations such as ECO and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will help improve the two countries s' security, creating suitable atmosphere for trade and economic cooperation.

"Iran's economy which enjoys suitable infrastructure and various capacities, efficient production sector, knowledgeable manpower has always been at the center of the international community's attention," he said.

Since Iran owns 70 percent and 40 percent of the world's oil and gas reserves, respectively, it can play a crucial role in ensuring the world's energy security, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish