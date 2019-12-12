Iran, Spain keen on promoting environmental cooperation

During the meeting held in Spanish Department of Environment, both officials discussed bilateral relations, preserving environment and successes of Madrid World Summit in countering climate changes.

Tajrishi made proposals to widen mutual collaboration in the field of urban, industrial and mineral waste management and checking air pollution and countering dusts, which were welcomed by the Spanish side.

They also agreed to prepare the ground for cooperation the two countries' private and state-run companies.

Madrid is hosting the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25) from December 2-13.

Iran's statement was read out during the summit which blasted the US exit from Paris Agreement, as it produces one third of greenhouse gases and currently is responsible for one fifth of emissions in the world.

The 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP25, is the 25th United Nations Climate Change conference.

It is being held in Madrid, Spain, from December 2-13 under the presidency of the Chilean Government.

The conference incorporates the 25th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the 15th meeting of the parties for the Kyoto Protocol (CMP15), and the second meeting of the parties for the Paris Agreement (CMA2).

8072**2050

