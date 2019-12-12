Official: Enhancing border markets help to develop economic ties with Turkey

He made the remarks in meeting with his Turkish counterpart from Agri province Suleyman Elban on Thursday.

Shahriari pointed to provincial capacities in the fields of manpower, agriculture, tourism, mine and industry and added that provincial economic indexes in the past 2 years indicated a comprehensive development in the fields of reducing unemployment, business environment recovery index and growth in investment.

He said strengthening ties with Turkey is important and added that both sides' people will benefit from Sari-su border market, which will be finalized and completed soon.

Suleyman Elban said completion of the border markets will influence on job-creating, economic growth, and investment and added that Turkey will welcome every proposal to expand relations.

He expressed regret for imposed sanctions against Iran and said that Turkey will do its utmost to reduce difficulties for Iranians.

