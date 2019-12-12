Indonesia looking for more trade exchanges with Iran

The ambassador made the announcement in a meeting in Kerman to hail the provincial exporters.

Alimudin said Indonesia and Iran have made efforts to prepare the ground for increasing exports in order to expand mutual cooperation.

He further described today's meeting in Kerman as a good opportunity for getting familiarized with the regional economic businesspersons.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the ambassador noted that the needed facilities have been provided for issuing visas for Iran's businessmen in order to increase interactions.

He hoped Indonesia would welcome more imports of products from Kerman.

In a relevant development, the Ivory Coast ambassador to Iran called on the Iranian businesspersons to focus more on exports to the African states.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish