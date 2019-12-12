Iran invites Qatar to attend Feb IONS maneuver as observer

Khanzadi extended the invitation in a meeting held in Doha on Wednesday evening with his Qatari counterpart.

Prior to his Qatar visit, the commander had held talks with top Pakistani military officials.

On November 27, Khanzadi said that Iranian, Chinese and Russian naval forces are to conduct a tripartite maneuver in the north Indian Ocean in the near future.

He said that will be considered as an exercise for the upcoming IONS conference in late February.

About Tehran's naval activities, the commander said Iran and Oman annually stage joint naval exercises to increase the level of security in the joint sea borders and exchange the related experiences.

Khanzadi further invited Qatar, as a friendly and neighboring country, to be present in naval exercises.

In Doha, Khanzadi is to hold talks on renewing an agreement on cooperation among the two countries' naval forces.

Launched by India in 2008, IONS has 24 members including Iran.

The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium organizes series of biennial meetings among littoral states of the Indian Ocean region.

Iranian capital hosted the sixth conference of IONS in April, 2018

