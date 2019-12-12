UN report on Aramco attacks is diplomatic win for Iran against the US, ex-official says

“I think that the UN’s report is a diplomatic win for Iran both in form and content, especially against the US,” said Iran’s former ambassador to Oman Nosratollah Tajik in an interview with IRNA on Thursday.

United Nations investigators dispatched to Saudi Arabia after drone and missile attacks on state oil company Aramco in September determined they couldn’t yet verify the US and Saudi claims that Iran was behind the strikes.

“Some may believe that this is a win against the Saudis but if you pay attention to the content, it’s a win against the US,” he told IRNA.

The UN “is unable to independently corroborate that the cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles used in these attacks are of Iranian origin and were transferred in a manner inconsistent with” UN resolutions, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote in his semi-annual Iran report to the security council.

Tajik added that Yemen’s revolutionary group Ansarallah claimed responsibility for the attack but nobody paid attention to that. “What’s important is the point that the US sold the Saudis many weapons to protect their facilities but that attack put into question those weapons effectiveness,” he mentioned.

“I think that it’s important to know that the attack proved wrong the effectiveness of American weapons that were sold to the Saudis. This is more important than the attack itself,” Tajik noted.

He urged Iranian authorities to use Anonio Guterres report as proof of US false claims.

Former Iranian envoy to Oman stressed that Persian Gulf regional countries are entangled in a vicious circle, calling on them to use Iran’s initiatives and proposals.

