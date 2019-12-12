Great capacities of Iran's Kordestan can well host Austrian investors: Official

Moradnia made the remarks in a meeting held here on Wednesday evening with the Austrian Ambassador to Tehran Stefan Scholz.

Scholz is visiting Kordestan to review grounds for further economic cooperation between the Iranian province and Austrian companies.

In the meeting, Moradnia said he welcomes Austrian companies to invest here.

He added that Kordestan organic products will surely attract Europeans.

He further referred to Sanandaj-Bashmaq-Soleimanieh railway project as a proper opportunity for foreigners to invest in.

The governor general called for a continuation of the exchange of delegations between the two sides in order to promote cooperation.

For his part, the Austrian ambassador said he will follow up on the implementation of the agreement on calling Sanandaj and Vienna- Austrian capital- as sister cities.

Iran with its four seasons, each of which has different weather, produces a variety of fruits and has considerable beautiful virgin scenes that are good destinations for the tourists.

