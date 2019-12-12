Dec 12, 2019, 10:03 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 83591325
0 Persons

Tags

Leader says prayers to increase spiritual health, happiness to society

Leader says prayers to increase spiritual health, happiness to society

Gorgan, Dec 12, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei highlighted on Thursday the great advantages brought to people by performing prayers and stressed that prayers will bring security, spiritual health and happiness to the society.

The Leader made the remarks through a message read out to the 28th national conference on Muslim prayers started work in this northern Iranian city on Thursday morning.

In his message, the Leader described prayer as a gift given to the people to purify their spirits and give up obstreperous challenges.

This year's Muslims prayers' conference is to focus on the issues of prayer, school, and promotion of performing prayers among theological school students.

Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeesi as the special guest is to deliver a speech to the conference.  

Minister of Education Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei is also to address the prayer gathering.

Muslims prayer is one of the Five Pillars in the faith of Islam and an obligatory religious duty for every Muslim. It is a physical, mental, and spiritual act of worship that is observed five times every day at prescribed times.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 3 =