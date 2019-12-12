Leader says prayers to increase spiritual health, happiness to society

The Leader made the remarks through a message read out to the 28th national conference on Muslim prayers started work in this northern Iranian city on Thursday morning.

In his message, the Leader described prayer as a gift given to the people to purify their spirits and give up obstreperous challenges.

This year's Muslims prayers' conference is to focus on the issues of prayer, school, and promotion of performing prayers among theological school students.

Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeesi as the special guest is to deliver a speech to the conference.

Minister of Education Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei is also to address the prayer gathering.

Muslims prayer is one of the Five Pillars in the faith of Islam and an obligatory religious duty for every Muslim. It is a physical, mental, and spiritual act of worship that is observed five times every day at prescribed times.

