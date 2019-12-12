Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 12

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Iran will overcome US sanctions by bypassing them or through talks

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran will overcome US sanctions by either bypassing them or through negotiations, and it will not cross its red lines in any talks.

- Exclusive expo of Iranian products opens in Tashkent

On the sidelines of the 13th meeting of the Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Committee, a three-day exclusive exhibition of Iranian products opened in the Uzbek capital city of Tashkent on Wednesday.

- Iran hits back at Persian Gulf states over ‘destructive’ statement

Iran reacted strongly to a markedly-hostile statement made by Persian Gulf Arab states, calling on them to abandon their “destructive” approach toward the Islamic Republic and the entire region.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Massive Attack Hits U.S. Base in Afghanistan

A powerful bombing struck the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring scores in a major attack that could scupper plans to revive peace talks between the United States and the Taliban.

- IRGC: Gen. Qorbani’s Remarks Distorted

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman General Ramezan Sharif on Wednesday dismissed statements attributed to Brigadier General Morteza Qorbani about Iran attacking Tel Aviv from Lebanon.

- Minister: Major Cyber Terrorism Thwarted

Iran has foiled a major cyber attack on its infrastructure that was launched by a foreign government, the Iranian telecoms minister said on Wednesday, two months after reports of a U.S. cyber operation against the country.

** IRAN NEWS

Major cyberattack against egov’t infrastructure repelled

ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said yesterday that a major cyberattack against the infrastructures of Iran’s e-government has been successfully repelled.

Selfreliance in maritime equipment, IR achievement

Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that self-reliance in the field of producing maritime equipment is the salient achievements of the Islamic Revolution. He drew a comparison between the situation of the Armed Forces before and after the Islamic Revolution and said, “if […]

- Iran, Australia Have Eye on Working on Joint Production, Marketing

The specialized Forum on Iran’s Foodstuff Market 2020 was held yesterday by Joint Iran-Australia Chamber at Iran’s Chamber of Commerce of Commerce in presence of Australian Ambassador to Tehran Lindall Sachs and Head of Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade)’s Office in the Middle East Mr. Ian Halliday.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish