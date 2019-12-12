Iran's day of trade, economic opportunities held in Bucharest

Addressing the meeting which was organized by Iran's Chamber of Commerce, the President of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce Costica Mustata referred to longstanding economic relations between Iran and Romania pointed to the remarkable volume of economic exchanges between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador in Bucharest Morteza Abutalebi hailed Iran's geopolitical situation in West Asia, describing Iran as a communication corridor between West and East.

Iran's gross domestic product is growing due to promoting non-oil services and commodities, he said.

Despite unilateral sanctions, Iran's economy has moved from the traditional phase that has been dependent on oil and has entered the modern realm and is about to reach the digital stage.

