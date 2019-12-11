3.5m square meters handmade carpet woven in Iran annually

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Hamedan Hand-Woven Carpet Exhibition late on Wednesday, Fereshteh Dastpak added that two million people are engaged in the job.

Iran handmade carpet export to China is among the programs seriously pursued, she said.

Hamedan handmade carpet has been registered globally and Nahavand carpet has been registered on national heritage list, she said, noting that carpets of Malayer and Kaboudarahang are currently up for national registration.

Internet sales are one of the most serious programs for promoting domestic and foreign markets, she said.

Noting that 80 percent of carpet produced domestically are exported, Dastpak said that talks with 15 countries have been made to boost exports.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish